The daily business briefing: July 29, 2020

Teachers union says it will back strikes if schools don't reopen safely

The American Federation of Teachers, the country's second-largest teachers union, said on Tuesday that it would support any strike conducted because of safety concerns over reopening schools during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. President Randi Weingarten said if authorities "don't protect the safety and health of those we represent and those we serve ... nothing is off the table. Not advocacy or protests, negotiations, grievances or lawsuits, or, if necessary and authorized by a local union, as a last resort, safety strikes." The Trump administration has called for schools to fully reopen for the fall session due to start within weeks, despite warnings from teachers and school districts that more funding is needed to provide the necessary social distancing and other safety measures. [NPR]