The daily business briefing: July 30, 2020

COVID-19 economic damage sparks rise in child hunger deaths

As coronavirus restrictions hurt economies in already struggling nations, virus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 more children per month in the first year of the pandemic, according to a United Nations call to action obtained by The Associated Press ahead of its publication in the medical journal Lancet. Another 550,000-plus children per month are suffering from wasting, malnutrition resulting in spindly limbs and distended bellies, according to the U.N. Wasting can cause permanent physical and mental damage. "The food security effects of the COVID crisis are going to reflect many years from now," said Dr. Francesco Branca, the World Health Organization head of nutrition. "There is going to be a societal effect." [The Associated Press]