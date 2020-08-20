The daily business briefing: August 20, 2020

Trump demands U.N. revive Iran sanctions

President Trump announced Wednesday that he would call for reviving all United Nations sanctions against Iran. The demand follows the Trump administration's failure to extend an arms embargo against Iran, and it set up a clash over policy toward Tehran. "Two years ago I withdrew the United States from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, which was a product of the Obama-Biden foreign policy failure," Trump said, adding that the U.S. paid a great deal of money "for absolutely nothing and a short-term deal." Trump said if he wins re-election, "Iran will come to us and they are going to be asking for a deal so quickly because they are doing very poorly." Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will present the demand to the U.N. in New York on Thursday. [The Associated Press]