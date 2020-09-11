The daily business briefing: September 11, 2020

Citigroup picks Jane Fraser as next CEO

Citigroup announced Thursday that Jane Fraser, who helped steer the nation's third-largest bank after the financial crisis, will take over as CEO after Michael Corbat retires in February. Corbat said in a memo to employees that Fraser's appointment as the first female CEO of Citigroup, or any major Wall Street bank, was "a point of pride for all of us and groundbreaking in our industry." The bank named Fraser, described by a retired former Citigroup leader as "tough as nails" but "incredibly nice," as its president and put her in charge of its global consumer bank last year after rival Wells Fargo tried to poach her to fill its then-open top job. Corbat has run the bank since Vikram Pandit left abruptly in 2012, and he had been expected to stick around until 2022. [The Wall Street Journal]