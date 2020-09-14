The daily business briefing: September 14, 2020

Trump issues executive order seeking lower Medicare drug costs

President Trump on Sunday issued an executive order designed to lower prescription drug prices by exploring ways to require Medicare to pay the same prices for medicines that are charged in Europe and other developed nations. Drug prices are typically lower abroad. "It is unacceptable that Americans pay more for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same places," the order says. The order follows up on a promise Trump made in July, although skeptics noted that it has no immediate effect. Trump invoked the administration's authority under the Affordable Care Act in ordering the model projects. Prescription drug policy expert Rachel Sachs, an associate professor of law at Washington University in St. Louis, noted that the Democrat-controlled House passed a bill last December that would have used international pricing to lower Medicare drug costs and "Trump threatened to veto that bill." [The New York Times, CNN]