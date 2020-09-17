The daily business briefing: September 17, 2020

Fed to keep interest rates near zero until 2023

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced in a Wednesday press conference that the central bank probably wouldn't raise interest rates from near-zero until at least 2023. Rates will remain at this historic low level "until the economy is far along in its recovery," Powell said — although he added that Congress should take some action to make sure that happens. "Overall activity remains well below its level before the pandemic, and the path ahead remains highly uncertain," Powell noted. Until the economy reaches the Federal Reserve Board's "assessments of maximum employment" and inflation hits 2 percent, interest rates will remain low, Powell said. "More fiscal support is likely to be needed," he said, alluding to the fact that Congress still hasn't replaced its stimulus bill that expired at the end of July. [The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal]