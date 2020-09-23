The daily business briefing: September 23, 2020

Report: Pentagon diverted coronavirus funding to defense contractors

The Pentagon used $1 billion Congress allocated for medical equipment to pay defense contractors for such things as jet engine parts, body armor, and dress uniforms, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The money was approved earlier this year as part of the Cares Act to help the Defense Department "prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus." The Pentagon diverted the money even though health officials believe the nation has gaps in funding needed for the pandemic response. Many hospitals face N95 mask shortages, and Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Senate last week that states need $6 billion to be able to get vaccines to Americans in early 2021. Pentagon officials said they tried to strike a balance between supporting U.S. medical production and supporting the defense industry. [The Washington Post]