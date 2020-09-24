The daily business briefing: September 24, 2020

NYC to force 9,000 workers to take 5-day furloughs

New York City will make about 9,000 local government workers take five-day furloughs between October and March, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. The move is expected to save the city $21 million as it struggles to deal with the financial fallout from the coronavirus crisis. De Blasio last week announced that 495 mayoral staffers, including himself, would have to take the week-long furloughs to save money as the city faces a $9 billion budget deficit over the next two years. The mayor and the city council in June approved a budget that cut funding to all agencies, and reduced some services. The city government also is considering laying off up to 22,000 workers. "We have to keep taking actions to address this situation. None them are pleasant. None of them are things we would want to do in normal times," de Blasio said. [The Wall Street Journal]