The daily business briefing: October 1, 2020

U.S. economy dropped by record 31 percent in 2nd quarter

The U.S. economy fell at an unprecedented rate of 31.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The drop in gross domestic product, the total output of U.S. goods and services, came in just below the 31.7 percent estimated a month ago. The decline was more than three times larger than the previous record drop of 10 percent, which occurred in 1958 during Dwight Eisenhower's presidency. Economists believe that the record decline, which came as businesses were shut down across the nation due to the coronavirus crisis, will be largely offset by a record economic expansion, estimated at 30 percent, that came as businesses reopened in the third quarter, which just ended. [The Associated Press]