The daily business briefing: October 5, 2020

Microsoft to spend $1 billion on data centers in Greece

Microsoft plans to invest up to $1 billion in three new cloud data centers in Greece, the software giant and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Monday. "This significant investment is a reflection of our confidence in the Greek economy, in the Greek people, and the Greek government," Microsoft President Brad Smith said at a ceremony held in the Acropolis Museum in Athens. "It's not something we do often and it's not something that we do lightly." The decision followed nine months of confidential negotiations. The agreement includes digital-skills training programs for 100,000 government and private sector workers, as well as educators and students. Greece is emerging from an extended financial crisis and facing new obstacles to its recovery caused by the coronavirus pandemic's devastation of international tourism. [The Associated Press]