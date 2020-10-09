The daily business briefing: October 9, 2020

Stock futures rise on renewed coronavirus relief hopes

U.S. stock index futures gained early Friday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin resumed their effort to reach a coronavirus relief deal. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up by 0.4 percent several hours before the opening bell, while those of the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3 percent. Prospects for a deal dimmed earlier in the week when President Trump said he was calling off the talks until after the election. Later Trump said he was open to an airline bailout and sending households stimulus checks, and discussions resumed. "Stimulus talks are really dictating the market action on a day-to-day basis," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT. The Dow gained 0.4 percent on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed up by 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. [CNBC]