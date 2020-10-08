-
Another 840,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week: 'The downward trend has stalled'11:04 a.m.
Mark Meadows held 70-person wedding in May despite Atlanta limiting gatherings to 1010:28 a.m.
Trump reportedly asked doctors at Walter Reed to sign NDAs during 2019 visit9:50 a.m.
Trump rants about Hillary Clinton's emails in wild Fox Business post-VP debate interview9:38 a.m.
Trump campaign says he'll skip the virtual 2nd debate and 'do a rally instead'9:05 a.m.
Pence and Harris earn faint praise for being less dishonest than Trump in their debate8:06 a.m.
The 2nd presidential debate will be virtual 'to protect the health and safety of all involved'8:06 a.m.
American poet Louise Glück awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in literature7:25 a.m.
