See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Another 840,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week: 'The downward trend has stalled'

11:04 a.m.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has again come in higher than expected.

The Labor Department on Thursday said that 840,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims last week, a decline of 9,000 claims from the revised number from the previous week. This was higher than the 825,000 claims economists had been expecting, CNBC reports. Continuing claims fell to 10.98 million, a decline of around a million claims.

"The decline in continuing claims is welcome, but initial claims offer a better read on the real-time state of the labor market, and the downward trend has stalled, more or less," Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson told CNBC.

The number of new claims also still remains significantly higher than the record for most jobless claims filed in a week prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which was 695,000. Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar said, per CNN, "Let's hope we soon break below the 800k mark in initial claims soon because hanging around the 800k+ level is still not a good place to be, especially going into the winter."

Additionally, Navy Federal Credit Union corporate economist Robert Frick told The Washington Post, "The story is, we've hit a plateau in unemployment claims. That is going to hurt the jobless rate and lead to more people eventually leaving the labor force. ... I'm not seeing the kind of job creation that would lead us to believe that these claims are going to fall." Brendan Morrow

law and order?
Edit

Mark Meadows held 70-person wedding in May despite Atlanta limiting gatherings to 10

10:28 a.m.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows violated the law and put dozens of people at risk at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

On May 31, Meadows held an indoor, maskless wedding for his daughter in Atlanta featuring about 70 guests, photos of the wedding reveal. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) statewide order limited gatherings to 10 people at the time, as 47,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 2,000 people had died of it.

Photos of the wedding show a "lush scene [that] could have come from any wedding magazine — were it not taking place at the height of a global pandemic," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes. Guests, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), gathered close together and didn't wear masks inside the ballroom as they danced to a live band. Meadows didn't respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's requests for comment, but it was reported at the time he was out of the White House for a wedding.

Meadows is one of many White House officials to flout safety precautions and shutdown orders during the pandemic. In recent days, the Trump campaign and administration have taken to rejecting guidelines altogether, holding rallies, fundraisers, and White House events that very likely got President Trump himself sick. Kathryn Krawczyk

non-disclosure
Edit

Trump reportedly asked doctors at Walter Reed to sign NDAs during 2019 visit

9:50 a.m.
White House physician Sean Conley(C) answers questions surrounded by other doctors, during an update on the condition of US President Donald Trump, on October 4, 2020, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump required doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to sign non-disclosure agreements during his surprise visit in 2019, NBC News reports.

Trump, according to the report, "mandated signed NDAs from both physicians and nonmedical staff" when he visited Walter Reed in 2019, although at least two doctors reportedly refused to sign them and, therefore, weren't allowed to be involved in treating him.

When the president paid an unannounced visit to Walter Reed in November 2019, the White House said this was so he could "begin portions of his routine annual physical exam" ahead of a "very busy 2020," although The Washington Post reported at the time that "it is unusual for a president to undergo a physical exam in multiple stages months apart."

NBC notes that since federal law already prohibits anyone providing medical care from revealing a patient's personal health information without consent, it's unclear why Trump would require NDAs on top of that.

"Ethically and legally you can ask for an NDA, but you don't need one," NYU Grossman School of Medicine director of medical ethics Arthur Caplan told NBC News. "Doctors can't share information with anyone except anyone caring for the patient or anyone billing the patient. And ultimately it's up to the patient whether or not the doctor can share information. It's more redundant than unethical."

This report comes amid ongoing questions regarding Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization. The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, has evaded numerous questions from reporters and declined to say when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 prior to his positive test last week. NBC reports it's not clear whether Trump had the same NDA requirement when he was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 at Walter Reed. Brendan Morrow

this makes sense
Edit

Trump rants about Hillary Clinton's emails in wild Fox Business post-VP debate interview

9:38 a.m.

President Trump seems to have forgotten who he's running against.

Trump joined Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning to discuss whatever he wanted to talk about, apparently. And he started out on a relevant note, saying he wasn't going to "waste my time on a virtual debate" scheduled against Joe Biden due to the fact that Trump has coronavirus.

Bartiromo later got a question in, asking Trump if he would be able to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. "If we don't, it's the Republicans' fault," Trump said, before spinning to claim Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made a mistake about the history of election year confirmations at Wednesday night's vice presidential debate. "They're worse than Crooked Hillary," Trump then said out of nowhere, pivoting to her 2016 email scandal and marking a transition from relevancy to history in less than a minute.

And again as Bartiromo tried to end her interview with Trump, he jumped back in with some off-the-wall accusations, "Everyone else I know gets indicted" when they don't hand over emails, Trump claimed — which begs the question of just who Trump hangs out with. Kathryn Krawczyk

bailing
Edit

Trump campaign says he'll skip the virtual 2nd debate and 'do a rally instead'

9:05 a.m.
President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The next 2020 presidential debate is going virtual — but President Trump apparently doesn't plan to be there.

Trump on Thursday slammed the Commission on Presidential Debates' announcement that the second presidential debate will be going virtual for health and safety reasons. The president, who announced he tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first 2020 debate last week, called this change "not acceptable" and said he will no longer be participating.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump told Fox Business. "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating's all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It's ridiculous."

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who like Trump also recently tested positive for COVID-19, said in a statement the campaign will "pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."

The Commission on Presidential Debates said it was making its decision to take the debate virtual and have the candidates participate remotely to "protect the health and safety of all involved" following Trump's recent coronavirus diagnosis and hospitalization. The White House has said Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, but it has not disclosed when he last tested negative for the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

2020 vice presidential debate
Edit

Pence and Harris earn faint praise for being less dishonest than Trump in their debate

8:06 a.m.

"In the vice presidential debate, Vice President Pence took a number of flimsy claims out of the Trump playbook, although he often delivered them more deftly," The Washington Post fact-checkers wrote after Wednesday night's debate. "Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) also stretched the truth at times." Pence was certainly "more buttoned-up on the stage than his boss," The Associated Press adds, but he "nevertheless echoed many of President Donald Trump’s falsehoods."

"Pence muddied the reality on the pandemic, asserted Trump respects the science on climate change when actually the president mocks it, overstated the threat of voting fraud, and misrepresented the Russia investigation in the Salt Lake City debate," AP said. 'Harris got tangled in tax policy at one point and misleadingly suggested that Trump branded the coronavirus a hoax."

"I think the whopper of the night was Vice President Pence's claim that they always tell the truth," Daniel Dale said on CNN. "I mean, it's vague, but this was on the subject of the pandemic. ... It's not a specific policy claim or something, but that, to me, was egregious."

Factually, the debate "was imperfect, but it was conventional political spin and dishonesty, rather than just the avalanche of lies we get regularly from President Trump," Dale concluded. "Vice President Pence made a number of significant false claims, including when he said that 'we always tell the truth' on the pandemic — that itself is just not true. Sen. Harris herself made some false and misleading claims, certainly was not perfect. But for me, selfishly, it was a little bit at least a chance to take a breath after dealing with Trump for four or five years." Peter Weber

the zoom debate
Edit

The 2nd presidential debate will be virtual 'to protect the health and safety of all involved'

8:06 a.m.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will not be meeting in person for next week's debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday announced that the second 2020 presidential debate between Trump and Biden, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15, will be held virtually. It was previously set to take place entirely in person at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami, Florida.

Trump and Biden will be in separate locations for the debate, while the moderator and the town hall meeting participants will be at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, organizers said.

This decision comes after Trump last week announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first 2020 presidential debate, although Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times since then. After Trump's diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization, there had been questions as to whether the next two debates would go forward at all. Trump had said earlier this week he was still planning to participate in the debate; Biden said that "if [Trump] still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate." On Wednesday, the first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) took place in person. Brendan Morrow

Nobels
Edit

American poet Louise Glück awarded 2020 Nobel Prize in literature

7:25 a.m.

The 2020 Nobel Prize for literature was awarded Thursday morning to Louise Glück, the American poet, "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."

Glück, an English professor at Yale, published her first collection of poems, Firstborn, in 1968. "In one of her most lauded collections, The Wild Iris (1992), for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, she describes the miraculous return of life after winter in the poem 'Snowdrops,'" Nobel Committee chairman Anders Olsson writes, reprinting the poem:

I did not expect to survive,
earth suppressing me. I didn’t expect
to waken again, to feel
in damp earth my body
able to respond again, remembering
after so long how to open again
in the cold light
of earliest spring –

afraid, yes, but among you again
crying yes risk joy

in the raw wind of the new world. [Snowdrops]

Glück also won the National Book Award in 2014. Along with her gold Nobel medal, she will receive a $1.1 million prize. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.