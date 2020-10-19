The daily business briefing: October 19, 2020

China GDP grew by 4.9 percent in 3rd quarter

China's gross domestic product grew by 4.9 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, the Chinese government reported Monday. The growth fell short of expectations but put the world's second largest economy closer to the 2020 growth forecasts of 5.5 percent to 6 percent that were made before the coronavirus pandemic spread, causing global economic devastation and more than a million deaths. China's economy grew by 3.2 percent in the second quarter after a historic 6.8 percent contraction in the first quarter of 2020, during which large areas in China were shut down after the initial coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The International Monetary Fund projects 1.9 percent expansion in China overall in 2020, which would make it the only major economy to post growth this year. [The Wall Street Journal]