coronavirus relief
Trump says he wants a 'bigger' COVID-19 stimulus bill than Pelosi, claims Senate GOP 'would go along'

3:15 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that if she and the White House can't agree on a COVID-19 stimulus package by Tuesday night, it will have to wait until after the election. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been negotiating for months, and they are reportedly within striking distance of a deal worth between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion. "I am optimistic that we can reach agreement before the election," Pelosi wrote her caucus on Saturday, adding that Democrats are "fully prepared to move forward once we reach agreement."

President Trump said Sunday that Pelosi, who passed a $3.4 trillion stimulus bill in May and a $2.2 trillion bill this month, is being too frugal now. "I want to do it at a bigger number than she wants," he said on the tarmac in Carson City, Nevada. "That doesn't mean all the Republicans agree with me, but I think they will in the end. If she would go along, I think they would, too, on stimulus."

Senate Republicans have shown few signs they would go along with a bill in that price range. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is scheduling a second vote this week on a bill with about $500 billion in new funds, but last week he said Trump is "talking about a much larger amount than I can sell to my members."

McConnell expects Senate Democrats to block his smaller bill, The Associated Press reports, and "once the measure fails, he plans to turn the chamber's full attention to cementing a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court by confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett. It is likely to be the Senate's final act before Election Day." Recent polls show that a sizable majority of voters want the Senate to pass another round of stimulus before voting on Barrett's nomination.

McConnell said Saturday that "if Speaker Pelosi ever lets the House reach a bipartisan agreement with the administration, the Senate would of course consider it," but given opposition inside his own ranks, it isn't clear he would. Either way, "Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus relief before the election," AP concludes, with the differences between Pelosi, Trump, and McConnell "proving insurmountable despite the glaring needs of the country." Peter Weber

rudy can't fail
Giuliani gave Hunter Biden story to New York Post because 'nobody else would take it' at face value

1:47 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

The New York Post is standing by its series of articles based on files purportedly found on a laptop a Delaware computer repair man said probably belongs to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "The story was vetted and the Post stands by its reporting," a Post spokeswoman told The New York Times. The Post's reporters don't appear to be as enthusiastic about the articles, drawn from documents given to the newspaper by Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's lawyers, after a tip from Stephen Bannon, his former campaign chairman.

The first article "was written mostly by a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it," the Times reported Sunday night, citing two Post employees. "Bruce Golding, a reporter at the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid since 2007, did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article's credibility." The article was instead attributed to a deputy politics editor who "had little to do with the reporting or writing of" it and "learned that her byline was on the story only after it was published," and a recent hire from Fox News and Sean Hannity's show, the Times reports.

Giuliani told the Times he brought his documents to the Post because "either nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out." According to the Post, Hunter Biden, who lives in Los Angeles, dropped off his laptop at a repair shop in Delaware last year then abandoned it with, among other things, photographic evidence of drug use, sex acts with an unidentified woman, and sweet text messages from his father while he was in rehab.

No other news organization has been given access to the purported hard drive copy, and the FBI is investigation whether the documents are part of a Russian disinformation campaign against Joe Biden's campaign, NBC News and CNN report.

"It's not something that meets my journalistic standards," one Post reporter told New York Magazine. Another Post reporter called it "very flimsy," adding that the article "just makes you cringe and roll your eyes, and it's hard to stomach, but at the same time we kind of know that you're signing up for stuff like that. ... It's disappointing. It sucks to, like, work for, like, a propaganda outlet." Peter Weber

MLB
L.A. Dodgers beat Atlanta Braves, will play Tampa Bay Rays in World Series

12:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves in a hard-fought and exciting Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night, advancing to the World Series for the third time in four years. The Braves won three of the first four games in the seven-game NLCS.

The Dodgers, who have not won a World Series title since 1988, came back from two Braves leads in Game 7, eventually winning by one run, 4-3. Cody Bellinger scored the winning run with a homer in the seventh inning, and Mookie Betts kept the Braves to three runs with an amazing catch in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers will pay the the Tampa Bay Rays, who clinched the American League title on Saturday night, overcoming the Houston Astros 4-2 in the seventh game of the series. It will be the Rays second-ever World Series in their 23-year history, and their first in 12 seasons. The teams will play their first World Series game on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. The chance of another championship marks a big moment for the city of Tampa Bay, Florida, whose NHL team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, won the Stanley Cup in September. The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship last week. Peter Weber

2020 ad watch
The Beastie Boys allow Biden to use 'Sabotage' in political ad, in a first for the band

October 18, 2020

The Biden campaign debuted a political ad during Sunday's Steelers-Browns game, centered around the Blind Pig, a music club in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The thrust of the ad is that President Trump's COVID-19 response, both economic and in terms of public health, has decimated the live music business. But the commercial is perhaps most notable for the song that kicks in at about the 40-second mark, "Sabotage" by the Beastie Boys. This is, Variety reports, the first time the band has licensed any of its music for an advertisement.

The Beastie Boys agreed to using "Sabotage" in the ad "because of the importance of the election," the Biden campaign tells Variety. The band has allowed the song to be used in a trailer for "Star Trek" and in the video game "Destine 2," but the late Adam Yauch said in his will that no music he was involved in creating should be used for product advertising, and the Beastie Boys have sued brands for using their songs, Variety reports.

"A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this," Blind Pig co-owner Joe Malcoun says in the ad. "This is Donald Trump's economy: There is no plan and you don't know how to go forward." The economy is, probably not coincidentally, Trump's strongest issue in opinion polling.

Still, Joe Biden isn't the only top presidential candidate with support from legendary bands. Mike Love and his touring Beach Boys band played at a Trump fundraiser in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday (though founding Beach Boys members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine made clear they had nothing to do with Love's participation in a Trump event). Peter Weber

Trump 2024?
Steve Bannon predicts Trump will run for president in 2024 if he loses to Biden

October 18, 2020
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon predicted that if President Trump loses re-election in 2020, he'll run again in 2024. "I'll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he's going to run for re-election in 2024," Bannon told The Australian. "You're not going to see the end of Donald Trump."

Trump, notably, will be 78 in 2024.

Bannon, who also served as Trump's 2016 campaign CEO, previously envisioned Trump's re-election while speaking at an Oct. 10 forum with the Young Republican Federation of Virginia, Salon notes. "At 10 o'clock or 11 o'clock … on Nov. 3, Donald J. Trump is going to walk into the Oval Office, and he may hit a tweet before he goes in there … and he's going to sit there, having won Ohio, and being up in Pennsylvania and Florida, and he's going to say, 'Hey, game's over,'" Bannon said. He explained, "the elites are traumatized. They do not want to go stand in line and vote. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a game-changer."

Biden remains ahead in the polls, but his own aides have cautioned their team not to get too cocky. "The very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire," Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, wrote in a memo to supporters.

On Friday night, Trump joked that if he loses the election, "I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country, I don't know." Jeva Lange

This just in
Adele will host next week's Saturday Night Live

October 18, 2020

Adele is set to host next week's episode of Saturday Night Live, on Oct. 24, the Grammy Award-winning singer announced Sunday.

Adele last appeared on SNL in 2015, when she was promoting her album 25. Before that, she'd only been on the show once, in 2008, to promote her debut 19. "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!!" Adele wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020, right?"

Adele will be joined by musical guest H.E.R. on the show. "I love her SO much, I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all," Adele wrote.

In February, Adele told a wedding crowd to "expect my album in September," but as of August, she's told fans she has "honestly … no idea" when it will be out. Jeva Lange

read this
Texas Sen. John Cornyn likens relationship with Trump to 'women who get married and think they're going to change their spouse'

October 18, 2020
John Cornyn is the former majority whip.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) admitted in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he's disagreed with President Trump on a number of major issues, but that he's kept the differences of opinion private. "I have found that has allowed me to be much more effective, I believe, than to satisfy those who say I ought to call him out or get into a public fight with him," Cornyn said.

The comments come as Cornyn faces a tight reelection campaign against Democrat challenger MJ Hegar, who lags in the polls by only a handful of percentage points. The move fits a pattern of a number of threatened Republican senators who are now distancing themselves from Trump out of the concern that he risks their chances of holding their seats.

Cornyn specifically described differing from Trump on topics like budget deficits during the COVID-19 crisis, funneling money from the defense budget to the construction of the border wall, and trade. "I applaud him for standing up to China but, frankly, this idea that China is paying the price and we're not paying the price here at home is just not true," Cornyn said, as one example.

Cornyn likened his relationship with the president to "a lot of women who get married and think they're going to change their spouse, and that doesn't usually work out very well." He added, "He is who he is. You either love him or hate him, and there's not much in between. What I tried to do is not get into public confrontations and fights with him because, as I've observed, those usually don't end too well." Read more about Cornyn's differences from the president, and his justification for keeping them quiet, at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Jeva Lange

can't take a joke?
Kanye West says he's 'praying' for Issa Rae after she uses him as an SNL punchline

October 18, 2020

Kanye West was not amused by Issa Rae using him as a punchline during the Oct. 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Rae had appeared in a "Your Voice Chicago" sketch where she played an NAACP lawyer who went to great lengths to justify "voting for everybody Black" — a twist on her comment at the 2017 Emmy Awards that she was "rooting for everybody Black."

But even Rae's lawyer had her limits: "When we come back, we'll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West," Kenan Thompson, who was playing the show's anchor, said, with an exasperated Rae blurting: "Kanye? F him."

On Sunday morning, West responded to the skit, tweeting that "I've always said SNL uses Black people to hold other Black people back," and adding: "My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I'm praying for her and her family."

West released his first presidential campaign ad last week, less than a month before the election. In it, he claimed that "we as a people will revive our nation's commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored." Jeva Lange

