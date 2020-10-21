The daily business briefing: October 21, 2020

New York Times: Trump has a Chinese bank account

President Trump maintains a bank account in China, and his tax records show that he spent at least a decade attempting, unsuccessfully, to get licensing deals and pursuing other projects in the country, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The Times obtained Trump's tax records, and found that he has three foreign bank accounts — the other two are in Britain and Ireland — but those do not appear on his public financial disclosures because they are held under corporate names. The account in China is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management LLC, which paid $188,561 in taxes in China while trying to secure licensing deals from 2013 to 2015. Trump first attempted to get licensing deals in China in 2006, the Times reported, and tax records show he specifically created five small companies, investing $192,000. He filed multiple trademark applications in Hong Kong and mainland China in 2006, and several were approved after he became president. [The New York Times]