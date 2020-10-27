The daily business briefing: October 27, 2020

Stocks dive as new coronavirus cases hit record high

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday as record new coronavirus cases in the United States and new business closures and curfews in Europe raised fears that a fall wave of infections could trigger more global economic damage. The ongoing stalemate in Washington over a fresh round of coronavirus stimulus spending fueled investor concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. "You can only pretend that COVID was not a problem for so long," said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Conn. "I think the market has finally kind of gotten it through its head at the same time that there's very little shot at stimulus." Stock futures edged higher early Tuesday. [The New York Times, CNBC]