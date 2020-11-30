The daily business briefing: November 30, 2020

U.S. stock futures fall as blockbuster month ends

U.S. stock index futures fell early Monday as some investors cashed in on some of the big November gains. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down by about 0.5 percent several hours before the opening bell. Those of the S&P 500 fell by about 0.2 percent, while those of the tech-heavy Nasdaq were flat. The Dow was up by 12.9 percent for the month heading into the last day of November, its best monthly performance since January 1987. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are up this month by 11.3 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively. The gains came after several drug makers reported encouraging news about the effectiveness of their coronavirus vaccine candidates in late-phase trials.