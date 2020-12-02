The daily business briefing: December 2, 2020

McConnell rejects bipartisan coronavirus relief proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday rejected a bipartisan coronavirus stimulus proposal valued at $908 billion. The joint proposal by members of the GOP-led Senate and the Democrat-controlled House had been seen as a sign of hope that the lame-duck Congress would be able to get much-needed help to individuals, businesses, hospitals, and local governments, among others, as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths surge across the country. When asked about the proposal, McConnell said: "We just don't have time to waste time." He said coronavirus relief should be included in a spending bill that must be passed within days to avert a government shutdown. President-elect Joe Biden promised that "help is on the way" to people struggling financially due to the pandemic, and he urged Congress to "come together and pass a robust package." [CNBC, Boston Herald]