The daily business briefing: December 14, 2020
1.
Hackers target U.S. government agencies
The Trump administration on Sunday confirmed that hackers conducted a cyberattack on the Treasury Department and part of the Commerce Department. The acknowledgement followed news reports of the breach. Cybersecurity firm FireEye, which disclosed last week that it had been hacked, said the monthlong "global campaign" had been perpetrated via malware inserted in the security update of SolarWinds' popular Orion server management software. The Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a rare directive late Sunday for "all federal civilian agencies to review their networks for indicators of compromise and disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately." It was not immediately clear what data may have been compromised. [CNBC, Reuters]
2.
Workers protest outside India iPhone factory
Indian workers smashed windows, broke office furniture, and set fire to a sign at a Wistron Corp. factory that makes iPhones during a protest over wages and working hours. Police said Sunday that they had detained 100 people. Police also said they were following up on complaints from workers who said they hadn't been paid by the Taiwanese company. Wistron spokeswoman Joyce Chou said the company follows the law and is "deeply shocked" by the unrest. An Apple spokesman in the United States said the company had started an investigation into the factory, which India's government had praised as an example of its success boosting manufacturing. M.D. Harigovind, general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress, blamed the incident on "sweatshop-like conditions" at the factory. [The Wall Street Journal]
3.
U.S. stock futures rise as vaccine distribution begins
U.S. stock index futures rose early Monday, signaling a possible rebound from last week's losses as Pfizer began delivering the first shipments of its coronavirus vaccine. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.8 percent several hours before the opening bell. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. The Dow lost 0.6 percent last week and the S&P 500 fell by nearly 1 percent as Republicans and Democrats remained deadlocked in talks on a new coronavirus relief package. This week, investors also will be focusing on a Federal Reserve policy meeting. [CNBC]
4.
German health minister calls on EU to authorize coronavirus vaccine
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday criticized European Union regulators for not yet approving a coronavirus vaccine, saying the country has more than 400 vaccination centers and 10,000 doctors standing by to start administering the shots but can't do anything without the authorization. The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech has been authorized for emergency use by several countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, but the EU's European Medicines Agency has yet to sign off. Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced that the country would tighten lockdown measures over Christmas and New Year's to fight surging coronavirus infections and deaths, which have reached record levels in recent weeks. [The Associated Press]
5.
U.K. supermarkets stockpile food as post-Brexit deadline looms
Supermarkets in the United Kingdom reportedly have been told by government ministers to stockpile non-perishable goods as business leaders warn of possible fresh food shortages, delivery delays, and price hikes if negotiators from the U.K. and the European Union fail to reach a post-Brexit deal before the end of the year. Lawmakers reportedly have warned a "no-deal Brexit is on the cards" as a deal remains elusive at the close of a year-long transition period following Britain's exit from the EU. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" to reach a post-Brexit trade deal before a Dec. 31 deadline, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. The two leaders told their negotiators to extend talks beyond Sunday, as the two sides made progress despite the increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit. [CNBC, The Sunday Times]