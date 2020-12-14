The daily business briefing: December 14, 2020

Workers protest outside India iPhone factory

Indian workers smashed windows, broke office furniture, and set fire to a sign at a Wistron Corp. factory that makes iPhones during a protest over wages and working hours. Police said Sunday that they had detained 100 people. Police also said they were following up on complaints from workers who said they hadn't been paid by the Taiwanese company. Wistron spokeswoman Joyce Chou said the company follows the law and is "deeply shocked" by the unrest. An Apple spokesman in the United States said the company had started an investigation into the factory, which India's government had praised as an example of its success boosting manufacturing. M.D. Harigovind, general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress, blamed the incident on "sweatshop-like conditions" at the factory. [The Wall Street Journal]