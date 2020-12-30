The daily business briefing: December 30, 2020

Home prices rise at fastest pace in 6 years

U.S. home prices rose in October by 7.9 percent compared to a year earlier, the fastest pace in more than six years, according to the national Case-Schiller index released Tuesday. Prices got a boost after a pandemic-fueled surge in home purchases outside crowded cities resulted in a shortage of supply. Prices are now 25 percent higher than they were at the peak before the 2008 financial crisis. "The data from the last several months are consistent with the view that COVID-19 has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes," Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement. All 19 cities that reported saw price increases compared to October. Phoenix reported the biggest annual gain, with prices there up by 12.7 percent. [The Associated Press]