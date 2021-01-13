The daily business briefing: January 13, 2021

GM unveils electric van and transport services

General Motors shares jumped by 6.2 percent to a record high on Tuesday after the automaker unveiled a new electric van and indicated it might develop a flying car. GM said it was starting a new business, BrightDrop, which will start selling the EV600 electric transport van next year. BrightDrop also will produce a fleet of other electric products, not just vehicles, as well as software intended to help companies transport goods more efficiently. The first BrightDrop product that will be offered for sale is a delivery pallet, the EP1, which was developed with FedEx and will help couriers handle 25 percent more packages. The stock surge capped a decade-long turnaround after GM emerged from bankruptcy after the Great Recession, and went public in 2010. The stock's previous record was set in October 2017. [MarketWatch, CNBC]