YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least 7 days

12:28 a.m.
The YouTube logo.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Citing concerns about "the ongoing potential for violence," YouTube suspended President Trump's channel for a minimum of seven days.

A video that "incited violence" was removed from his channel, YouTube told CNN Business on Tuesday night, and the account will not be able to upload any new content until the suspension is lifted. Additionally, YouTube said it will disable comments under videos on Trump's channel, "as we've done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section."

After a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last week, Twitter permanently banned Trump from the platform, and Facebook suspended his account "indefinitely." In a statement, YouTube said Trump's channel received a strike for violating policies on inciting violence, which triggered the suspension. If the channel gets a second strike, it will be suspended for at least two weeks, with a third strike resulting in a permanent ban. Catherine Garcia

Woman starts a sanctuary at her home after a goat wandered up her driveway

1:33 a.m.

The day Marvin walked up her driveway and made himself at home, Meagan Frederick knew it was finally time to realize her dream of owning a goat.

"I kind of took it as a sign that the universe was saying, 'This is your goat,'" Frederick, a New York resident, told Good Morning America. She believes Marvin originally lived at a summer camp, and was then abandoned in the woods. Once he was settled, Frederick and her husband started putting up fencing and building structures in order to open a larger goat sanctuary.

This was seven years ago, and today, the Frederick Farm Goat Rescue and Sanctuary is home to eight goats, lots of chickens, and several dogs. From the start, Marvin enjoyed snuggling with Frederick, and she told GMA he "just loves connection and he loves attention."

The sanctuary is open to the public, although because of the pandemic it is only offering virtual visits and tours to small groups. Frederick said as people watch and play with the goats, they get to see how smart and curious and playful they are, giving them new perspectives on farm animals. "That's a gift that I'm able share them in that way with people," she said. Catherine Garcia

5th House Republican says she will vote to impeach Trump, and more are expected

1:11 a.m.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) became the fifth House Republican to announce she will vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, but the final number is expected to be higher. Zero Republicans voted to impeach Trump a year ago, but after Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) said Tuesday afternoon that he will do so this time, and especially after No. 3 House Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) followed suit, it became clear that Trump's second impeachment will have at least modest bipartisan support.

The House will consider and vote on one article of impeachment, accusing Trump of "inciting violence against the government of the United States" and "incitement of insurrection" for encouraging a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last week during a joint session to finalize President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. Five people died during the violence, including a Capitol Police officer.

"As many as a dozen Republicans are expected to support impeachment, according to lawmakers and aides of both parties," Politico reports. "But it's unclear how Cheney's public endorsement will change the calculation for Republicans who have been privately dismayed, or even outright enraged, at the president."

In her statement, Herrera Beutler said Trump "incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power," and his actions — and lack of meaningful action — "in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," and "I will vote to impeach him." Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) have also said they will vote to impeach.

The top two House Republicans, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.), do not support impeachment. But McCarthy, a Trump ally, "has been scrambling behind the scenes about what to do next" and "polling members about whether he should call on Trump to resign," Politico reports. GOP aides say he is open to censuring Trump, but Democrats argue that's too little, too late. Peter Weber

House passes measure urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which he says he won't do

January 12, 2021

The House passed a resolution Tuesday night calling on Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment. Pence informed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Tuesday evening that he has no intention to do that, making the nonbinding House measure mostly a symbolic prelude to Wednesday's impeachment hearing. One Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), voted with 222 Democrats to approve the 25th Amendment measure, while 205 Republicans voted against it.

Kinzinger is one of at least five House Republicans who have said they will vote to impeach Trump, though the final number is expected to grow as high as 12. Peter Weber

Report: There's a 'better than 50-50 chance' McConnell would vote to convict Trump

January 12, 2021
Mitch McConnell.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is taking the idea of an impeachment trial seriously, and there is "a better than 50-50 chance" he would vote to convict President Trump, Axios reported Tuesday night.

One high-ranking Republican close to McConnell said the "Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution to Trump," and one way to keep him from running for president again would be to convict him in a Senate trial.

Earlier Tuesday, The New York Times reported that McConnell believes Trump did commit impeachable offenses when he incited supporters to storm the Capitol last week, and thinks an impeachment would push the president out of the GOP. Fox News later confirmed the report, saying McConnell has finally decided to break from Trump and is "done" with him. McConnell has yet to publicly call on Trump to resign or say he is in favor of impeachment. Catherine Garcia

Several Republican lawmakers threw fits over new metal detectors at the Capitol

January 12, 2021

To get to the floor of the House, members of Congress now have to go through metal detectors, and this was too much for some Republican lawmakers to handle.

The metal detectors were set up by Capitol Police on Tuesday, nearly a week after the Capitol riot, and all House members, staffers, and aides must walk through them. In a memo, Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said the metal detectors were installed to ensure everyone is in compliance with regulations banning guns and incendiary devices from the chamber, CNN reports.

"There have been increasing tensions with certain incoming freshmen for months, who have been insistent on bringing firearms in violation of law and guidelines," one House Democrat told CNN, referring to Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Madison Cawthorn (N.C.). Last week, Cawthorn told a news outlet that when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, he was armed, while Boebert has been boasting for weeks that she would carry her handgun at all times.

On Tuesday, Boebert set off a metal detector, then refused to show Capitol Police officers what was in her bag; after a brief standoff, she was let through. Boebert wasn't the only one to cause a scene:

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) immediately fired off an angry tweet, saying lawmakers are "being wanded like criminals! We now live in [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi's communist America!" Lesko and the rest of the anti-metal detector crowd got no sympathy from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who said they now know how high school students in her district feel. "Suck it up buttercups," she added. "Y'all brought this on yourselves." Catherine Garcia

Pence says he won't invoke 25th Amendment to remove Trump

January 12, 2021
Mike Pence.
J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday night, Vice President Mike Pence rejected calls to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

Leading up to the certification of the Electoral College votes, Trump pressured Pence to overturn the results. Pence wrote in the letter that he did not "exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election, and I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our nation."

Pence said removing Trump would set "a terrible precedent," and he urged Pelosi "and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment." While Pence might not be interested in removing Trump from office, the House will still go ahead and vote on an article of impeachment Wednesday, accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection. Three Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), John Katko (N.Y.), and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — said on Tuesday they will vote to impeach. Catherine Garcia

New York City looking into canceling contracts with Trump Organization

January 12, 2021
The Wollman Ice Rink in Central Park.
Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

The Trump Organization has contracts to operate skating rinks, a carousel, and a golf course for New York City — but lawyers are now investigating whether the city can cut ties, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

"We are looking at that very, very carefully and very quickly," he told reporters during a press conference. "The president incited a rebellion against the United States government — clearly an unconstitutional act and people died. That's unforgivable."

The Trump Organization runs Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, a public golf course in the Bronx, as well as Central Park's carousel and two skating rinks. Every year, the Trump Organization makes $17 million in revenue from those businesses, The Washington Post reports.

City Councilman Mark Levine, a Democrat, told The New York Times he believes the contracts could be terminated because they are "at will" agreements. Levine has been vocal about ending the contracts with Trump, saying it's "been a no-brainer for years, but it would be beyond outrageous if, even now, we allow him to continue to profit off those businesses, which are on public property that is our sacred public green space."

The golf course, rinks, and carousel have all been "underperforming, so the city is getting a worse and worse deal out of it," Levine added. "People are avoiding these places because of the Trump name." The agreements for the Central Park ice rinks and carousel are set to expire in April, while the golf course contract ends in April 2032. Catherine Garcia

