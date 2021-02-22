The daily business briefing: February 22, 2021

Stock futures fall as rising bond yields raise concerns

U.S. stock index futures fell early Monday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed last week with losses. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were down by 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, several hours before the opening bell. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by nearly 0.6 percent. Stocks have been struggling as rising bond yields threaten to hurt companies that depend on easy borrowing to fuel growth. "The market has principally been saying hooray, the pandemic is coming under control and the economy is starting to grow again," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. "But now we're actually starting to see the consequences of that in the form of higher rates, and I think the market's processing that." [CNBC, The Wall Street Journal]