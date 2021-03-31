The daily business briefing: March 31, 2021

VW says 'Voltswagen' renaming story was early April Fools' joke

Volkswagen said Tuesday that a press release that leaked this week announcing the rebranding of its U.S. subsidiary as "Voltswagen" was part of an early April Fools' joke designed to promote its new focus on electric cars. USA Today reported that the release appeared briefly on the company's website before being taken down, and cited an anonymous source insisting it was no joke. But a Volkswagen spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the move was indeed a prank that was unexpectedly interpreted as part of the German automaker's rebranding effort after its diesel emissions scandal. "The whole thing is just a marketing action to get people talking about the ID.4," VW's first all-electric sport-utility vehicle now rolling out in the U.S., the spokesman said. [The Wall Street Journal, USA Today]