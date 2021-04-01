The daily business briefing: April 1, 2021

Factory error ruins millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A batch of millions of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses was ruined in a manufacturing mix-up, federal officials confirmed Wednesday. The coronavirus vaccine was contaminated by ingredients from another AstraZeneca vaccine at a Baltimore plant operated by Emergent, a company not yet certified by the Food and Drug Administration to produce Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson said it still would be able to deliver the 20 million doses it has promised the government by Wednesday. It also said it was on track to deliver 24 million more before the end of April. No contaminated vaccine left the plant. "We are going to make sure that we understand what happened," said a health official. "We have to work through and find out what is going on." [The Washington Post]