The daily business briefing: April 7, 2021

Stock futures pause after retreating from record highs

U.S. stock index futures were flat early Wednesday after the S&P 500 retreated slightly from a record high on Tuesday. Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq were up by less than 0.1 percent several hours before the opening bell. The three main U.S. averages fell slightly on Tuesday. "Stocks' momentum is strong, no doubt about that," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. "But the market may be ready to take a breather as investors digest all the good news, determine how much of that is priced in, and weigh it against uncertain risks like inflation." The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March meeting later in the day, potentially providing hints on when it might raise interest rates. [CNBC, The Wall Street Journal]