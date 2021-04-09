The daily business briefing: April 9, 2021

Chip shortage forces GM, Ford to halt production at several plants

General Motors and Ford said Thursday they would halt production or extend shutdowns already in place at several North American automobile plants due to an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips. GM said three plants that had not yet been affected by the chip shortage would pause or reduce production for up to two weeks. Those factories include one in Tennessee and another in Michigan that make popular midsize sport-utility vehicles, including the Chevrolet Traverse and the Cadillac XT5 and XT6. The automaker also will extend shutdowns at plants in Kansas City and Ontario. The company has been trying to soften the blow from the shortage by diverting chips from less-popular models to its most profitable vehicles, including large pickup trucks and SUVs. Ford is pausing work at three plants for a week. [The Wall Street Journal, Fox Business]