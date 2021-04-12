The daily business briefing: April 12, 2021

Powell: U.S. economy at 'inflection point'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview Sunday that the U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" thanks to widespread coronavirus vaccination and strong fiscal support, and should soon "start growing much more quickly" with job creation "coming in much more quickly." He said forecasters see growth up to 7 percent, which would be the highest in decades. Powell said that assumes the nation keeps making progress against COVID-19, so he said it was important for people to continue taking precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks. Powell also said that the threat of another global financial crisis, like the one that hit in 2008, is "very, very low." "The risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk," he said. [CBS News, CNN]