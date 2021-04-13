The daily business briefing: April 13, 2021

Stimulus checks push federal deficit to record

The federal budget deficit surged to a record $1.7 trillion in the first half of the fiscal year, as spending jumped in March due to the latest round of coronavirus relief checks. The half-year deficit was twice as big as it was in the same period a year before. The March shortfall of $660 billion was up by 454 percent over the same month last year. Revenue rose by 13 percent to $268 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic-related drop in business due to shutdowns and other problems. Spending was up by 161 percent to $927 billion, the third biggest monthly gap in history. Only last June and April were larger. Maya MacGuineas, president of the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said much of the last year's borrowing was "unquestionably warranted," but added, "We need to start paying for what we spend." [The Wall Street Journal]