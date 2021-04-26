The daily business briefing: April 26, 2021

Manchin calls for smaller infrastructure bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key moderate Democrat, said Sunday he would support a pared down infrastructure plan, suggesting parts of President Biden's proposed $2 trillion package should be split into separate legislation. "I do think they should be separated, because, when you start putting so much into one bill, which we call an omnibus bill, makes it very, very difficult for the public to understand," Manchin said on CNN's State of the Union. Manchin, whose support is critical for Democrats in an evenly divided Senate, also said he did not support trying to pass the package without Republican support through the process known as budget reconciliation that let Democrats pass their coronavirus relief package with a simple majority, rather than the 60 votes they would have needed to get past a Republican filibuster. Manchin also said that a smaller infrastructure plan proposed by Republicans was "a good start." [CNBC]