The daily business briefing: April 29, 2021

Federal data expected to show economic growth rate rose in 1st quarter

The Commerce Department is expected to report Thursday that the U.S. economy grew at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 6.5 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. The official figures on the nation's gross domestic product are scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. Output rose at a 4.3 percent rate in the final quarter of 2020, after surging at a 33.4 percent pace in the third quarter in a rebound from the plunge caused by the coronavirus pandemic. First-quarter acceleration will indicate how much businesses benefited from increasing COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of restrictions that states and cities imposed to curb the spread of the virus. "The U.S. economy is clearly in the nascent period of the recovery and headed for a robust expansion," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM. [The Wall Street Journal]