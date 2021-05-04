The daily business briefing: May 4, 2021

G-7 ministers to discuss prosperity threats, expanding vaccine access

Group of Seven foreign ministers are gathering Tuesday in London to discuss threats to democracy and global prosperity in their first in-person meeting in more than two years. Host country Britain's foreign minister, Dominic Raab, said the discussions by leaders of the world's wealthy industrialized nations are "an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats." The top diplomats from the U.K., the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan will hold two days of talks scheduled to cover everything from the coup in Myanmar to the situation in Afghanistan as U.S. and NATO troops withdraw. G-7 ministers also will focus on finding a way to make COVID-19 vaccines more broadly available around the world. [The Associated Press]