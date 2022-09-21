India's rice ban, explained

India is responsible for approximately 40 percent of global rice shipments. Recently, however, the country imposed a ban on the export of broken rice as well as a heavy export tax on other varieties. What's going on? Here's everything you need to know: What is the status of the Indian rice market? India is the largest exporter of rice in the world. The country ships approximately 2 million tons of rice per month, and totaled approximately 21.5 million tons of rice in 2021. That is more than Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and the United States — the next four biggest global rice exporters — combined, Reuters reports. Government data also shows that there have been more rice exports this year between April and August than in the same period last year. Skip advert India exports rice to over 150 countries and offers deeply discounted prices because of high domestic stocks and low local prices. This especially helps poorer countries, mostly in Asia and Africa. Over 3 billion people worldwide rely on rice as a staple in their diet. At the beginning of September, however, India announced a ban on the export of broken rice and implemented a 20 percent export tax on certain other varieties in order to control domestic rice prices, reports CNBC. Such a restriction had been rumored for months; back in June, India also banned wheat exports, which raised concerns about a coming rice ban. The ban is likely to increase food inflation, as it did back in 2007 when India imposed a similar rice export ban. That decision caused Asian rice prices to increase by almost 80 percent, according to Reuters, and created a food security issue in many countries that relied on rice as a staple.

Analysis has shown that the Philippines and Indonesia will likely face difficulties due to the ban. The Philippines imports over 20 percent of its rice consumption, according to Nomura, a global financial services group. The country's inflation level is also over 6 percent, making higher rice prices a significant economic blow. Indonesia is second to the Philippines in rice imports, leaving them vulnerable as well, reports CNBC. The ban also hits during a time when global inflation is already exacerbated, especially due to the war in Ukraine. The war has driven up retail and food prices around the world, including in India, which has retail inflation of over 6 percent, reports The Wall Street Journal. India's ban will likely drive food prices up further, as well as potentially increase food insecurity abroad. For example, India is the cheapest supplier of rice to many African countries, including Nigeria, Benin, and Cameroon.