Initial unemployment claims sink to their lowest level since 1969: 'A positive signal'

It's a holiday miracle?

Initial jobless claims slid to their lowest level in more than 52 years last week, CNBC reports, falling below average pre-pandemic levels and thus "marking a milestone in the labor market's recovery," adds The Wall Street Journal.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 199,000 for the week ending 11/20 (-71,000). Insured unemployment was 2,049,000 for the week ending 11/13 (-60,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) November 24, 2021

New filings for the week ending Nov. 20 totaled 199,000, "a number not seen since Nov. 15, 1969, when claims totaled 197,000," writes CNBC. The latest Labor Department report also beat the 260,000 estimate and the previous week's count of 270,000.

"Claims have been moving in the right direction and are sending a positive signal about the labor market," economist Rubeela Farooqi told the Journal. "Businesses are wary of letting go of workers amid a severe labor shortage."

"It is reasonable to expect that this proxy for layoffs should continue to improve," added economic analyst Mark Hamrick in comments emailed to The Washington Post.

Economist Lou Crandall, however, believes the "larger-than-expected drop" has to do with "how the government adjusts the raw data for seasonal swings," writes Bloomberg.

"This is purely a seasonal factor distortion. Much of it will reverse next week," Crandall said following the Labor Department's release. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, also told MarketWatch he believes claims will rebound to about 260,000.

Good eco news with underlying data for consumer spending in GDP looking positive. The rise in inventories suggests shortages may be easing down the road. Jobless claims down big but may be distorted by seasonal factors. — Kathy Jones (@KathyJones) November 24, 2021

Wow. U.S. initial jobless claims plunged to the lowest level since 1969. Caveat: Seasonal adjustment may be making the progress, which is very real and impressive, look a bit better than the underlying economy. https://t.co/LKkxqucX4P via @markets @economics @MollySmithNews pic.twitter.com/bFjM02chXV — Steve Matthews (@SteveMatthews12) November 24, 2021

Continuing claims, which run a week behind initial claims, also dropped to a new pandemic-era low, falling 60,000 to 2.05 million, CNBC reports.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report, to be released next week, "is expected to shed more light on the complex dynamics of the labor market," per the Post.