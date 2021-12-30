Champagne in short supply ahead of New Year's Eve

but why is the champagne gone?

New Year's Eve might not be quite as bubbly this year — and not just because fears of the Omicron variant are bringing the mood down.

Alison Napjus, the senior editor of Wine Spectator, warned Fox Business that "it could be tough to find some of your favorite labels [of Champagne] this year" as the industry is impacted by ongoing supply chain issues.

"The market has fluctuated over the last 18 months, too," Beverage Industry Enthusiast adds. "In 2020, the demand for Champagne dropped 18 percent by volume, according to Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC), the trade organization for the Champagne region." Then, as demand climbed again in 2021, heat and frost hurt the Champagne region's production.

Experts say the shortage is expected "to last several years."