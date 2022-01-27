Lowe's to start opening mini-Petco shops inside its stores

Lowe's and Petco are hoping that by joining forces, they can offer a one-stop shopping experience that's irresistible to home-owning animal lovers.

Starting in February, Lowe's will open mini-Petco shops inside 15 of its stores in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The Petco stores-within-a-store will offer staples like dog and cat food, leashes, and litter, and some will also have on-site groomers and veterinarians, CNBC reports. If the pilot program is a success, expect more to quickly open across the United States.

During the pandemic, both companies have been boosted by customers who are at home more, giving them the chance to tackle projects around the house or adopt a new pet. With rising inflation, however, customers might become wary of spending money on things like lumber or dog sweaters, CNBC notes, and could start focusing on travel instead.

Millennials are the target audience for this partnership, with Petco Chief Merchandising Officer Nick Konat saying, "They're a high-spend customer and they really take care of their pet like they are family. And they've also been doing the same with their homes, with a lot of them being new homeowners or new renters."