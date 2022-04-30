Twitter: The world's richest man gets his prize

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Elon Musk may discover that space travel is easier than running the world's most influential social network, said Nick Bilton in Vanity Fair. The mercurial billionaire's hostile $44 billion bid for Twitter was grudgingly accepted this week, and less than nine years after going public, Twitter will again be "private under Musk's leadership." The question everyone is wondering about is, What now? Likely, a return to Twitter's more freewheeling roots. "Twitter employees used to say that they simply sold a microphone for people to speak into, and it wasn't up to them to decide what people said into that microphone." But the company's policies changed over time as Twitter's role in fueling the country's divisions and hatred became clearer. It's now up to Musk to decide "if he's OK with the platform he now owns being used to rally protesters and try to force a coup against America."

"With his signature mix of mayhem and winking jabs," Musk kept everyone guessing at his intentions, said Cara Lombardo and Liz Hoffman in The Wall Street Journal. Twitter's board was rightly skeptical he could secure the financing to pull off his $54.20-per-share bid, considering his notorious 2018 tweet claiming he was ready to take Tesla private. But once he certified the financial backing — including $21 billion of his own money — Twitter's bankers "delivered an opinion that the company could struggle to get to Musk's offer on its own." Twitter's board recognized that "Twitter has failed to take advantage of its high profile," said Robert Cyran in Reuters. Now Musk must divine a viable business strategy. Interest on the loans alone could amount to roughly $1 billion annually — more than Twitter's cash flow last year.