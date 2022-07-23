Economy: As inflation booms, does recession loom?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

The time for debate is over, said the Financial Times in an editorial: The Federal Reserve must focus on getting inflation under control. Prices rose by a staggering 9.1 percent last month compared with a year ago, reaching a 40-year high. Until recently, it was possible to hope for a soft landing, a mild slowdown that would "tame the inflation problem and get the economy back to robust growth without too much pain." Now, though, "the decision seems straightforward: raise rates rapidly." Taking strong steps now, even if they mean a recession, is better than letting inflation turn into "a vicious cycle." If the Fed moves too fast, "it's easier to reverse course by loosening monetary policy than it is to bear down on an inflationary problem that has seeped into the groundwater."

Sticker shock is everywhere, said Leslie Patton in Bloomberg. Gasoline and milk prices get most of the attention, but "the price for a pound of white bread in the U.S. hit a record $1.69 in June, a 12 percent jump from a year earlier." The higher grocery bills are starting to produce cracks in demand, with food giants like PepsiCo and Conagra reporting declining sales volume. "I feel like the month just started, and I've spent $650 on groceries already," said Brownsburg, Indiana, resident Krista Hoffman, who says she has cut out items like juice boxes and is planning more meatless meals. Inflation optimists can discount the numbers for food and energy, which tend to be very volatile, said Justin Fox, also in Bloomberg. But more worrying is that "core inflation," which removes those prices, is "clearly accelerating."