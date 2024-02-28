'The car did, in the end, get the Apple makeover'

'Apple revolutionized the auto industry without selling a single car'

Matteo Wong in The Atlantic

You'll probably never see "an all-electric sedan emblazoned with the Apple logo" zoom by on the freeway now that Apple is scrapping efforts to build an EV, says Matteo Wong. But automobiles already got "the Apple makeover." CarPlay software, now standard in many vehicles, allows users of Apple's ubiquitous iPhone to "dial the radio, change the temperature," check tire pressure, and more. As EVs run by software become more common, "Apple is poised to wield more automotive power than ever."

'The "vibecession" will continue until interest rates fall'

Eric Boehm in Reason

"Americans should be thrilled about the state of the economy," says Eric Boehm. Inflation is way down from its summer 2022 peak. Real wages are up, unemployment is down, and we’ve bounced back without the feared recession. So why do "most Americans remain sour about the state of the economy"? A new paper says Americans are unhappy because high interest rates drive up mortgage, car and credit card payments, and the "vibecession" won't end until they come down.

'Nikki Haley keeps losing — and revealing something important about Trump and Republicans'

Jonah Goldberg in the Los Angeles Times

Donald Trump crows that the GOP is more united than ever as he racks up primary victories, says Jonah Goldberg. But the GOP hasn't been this divided since 1992, when Pat Buchanan challenged President George H.W. Bush for the nomination and contributed to his general election defeat. Nikki Haley's "determination to stay in the race" won't make her president, but it will help "preserve a safe space" within the party for traditional conservatives pushed aside by MAGA Republicans.

'Ukraine burns. Republicans and Biden dither. And Russia's Vladimir Putin smiles.'

Christopher A. Hartwell in USA Today

U.S. "dithering" makes it harder for Ukraine to expel Russia, says Christopher A. Hartwell. The Trump-aligned House "anti-freedom caucus" is blocking further military aid, and the Biden administration has moved at a "snail's pace" to get Kyiv desperately needed Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets. The danger is that "Ukraine fatigue" will "push Americans to attempt to institute a peace deal over the heads of the Ukrainians." That would be disastrous for everyone — except Russia.

