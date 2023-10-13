Microsoft cleared by UK watchdog to buy 'Call of Duty' maker

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Microsoft's new offer to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard has been approved by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), bringing an end to a near two-year bid to secure the gaming industry's biggest-ever takeover.

The approval follows a "restructuring of the deal" and a "major concession made by Microsoft" to the regulators, said PC Mag. This comes after the CMA blocked the original $69bn (£59bn) bid in April over concerns that Microsoft, which makes the Xbox console, would dominate the new cloud gaming market.

The Financial Times saw the approval differently, saying it "marks a win" for Brad Smith, the Microsoft executive who "led the company's legal campaign to defend a deal that many investors and analysts had written off earlier this year".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Writing on social media, Smith said Microsoft was "grateful" for the CMA's thorough "review and decision", which "we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide".

The CMA said the revised deal would "preserve competitive prices" in the gaming sector and offer more choice and better services, but the BBC said it has "proved controversial and received a mixed response from regulators around the world". It is the "biggest ever tech deal", said The Telegraph.

Even as it finally approved the takeover, the CMA reprimanded Microsoft, which had criticised the watchdog's initial rejection as "bad for Britain". The CMA's chief executive, Sarah Cardell, said that businesses and their advisers "should be in no doubt that the tactics employed by Microsoft are no way to engage with the CMA".

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had earlier intervened, urging the CMA to "understand their wider responsibilities". The UK regulator had "appeared increasingly isolated" in blocking the takeover after its EU counterparts passed the deal and the US competition regulator failed to secure a court injunction to stop it, said The Guardian.