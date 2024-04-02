'Being an economist makes me an optimist'

'I'm an economist. Don't worry. Be happy.'

Justin Wolfers in The New York Times

"I, too, know that flash of resentment when grocery store prices" seem too high, says Justin Wolfers. Then "my training as an economist" reminds me that the "same inflationary forces that pushed these prices higher have also pushed wages to be 22% higher than on the eve of the pandemic," slightly outpacing inflation. So, chin up. Despite widespread anxiety, "our economy this year is larger, more productive and will yield higher average incomes" than ever.

'Turkey's Erdogan is down, but don't count him out'

Marc Champion at Bloomberg

Turkey's opposition is celebrating "astonishing" municipal election wins as a "victory for secularism," says Marc Champion. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu declared a "revival of liberal democracy." But it's too early to claim victory over populist strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Local elections aren't always "reliable indicators of how people would vote for a central executive." The next national elections aren't until 2028. Erdogan, or his successor, is "safe for now." Turkey's democratic institutions are not.

'Political stability requires a secure border'

Walter Russell Mead in The Wall Street Journal

"Border security is a hot political issue," says Walter Russell Mead. And not just in the United States. Low birthrates and global conflicts are contributing to a migration surge that is likely to continue. Advanced industrial societies "need skilled and unskilled immigrants," but their "citizens are legitimately concerned about the social and economic consequences." Policymakers need to show they're securing borders and developing "sustainable immigration policies" or the "pressure for draconian" crackdowns will grow.

'Court sides with Florida's extreme abortion ban, but at least voters now have a voice'

The Miami Herald editorial board

Florida's Supreme Court just "took power away from women to make reproductive choices," says The Miami Herald editorial board. One ruling upheld the six-week abortion ban Republicans pushed through after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But polls show GOP lawmakers are "out of step" with the public. Fortunately, another ruling allows a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the ballot, sending the "decision back to voters, where it has belonged all along."

