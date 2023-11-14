The daily business briefing: November 14, 2023

1. CBS unveils post-strike TV season plans

CBS on Monday announced February premiere dates for a shortened, three-and-a-half-month TV season following the resolution of writers and actors strikes. The schedule, the first glimpse of how the networks plan to rebound from the work stoppages, is scheduled to start after CBS's Feb. 11 Super Bowl telecast. The premiere of the new drama "Tracker" will get things started, followed by new episodes of popular shows like "Young Sheldon" during the week of Feb. 12. Most of the network's series, including the "NCIS" and "FBI" franchises, will start the same week. The announcement came five days after actors' union SAG-AFTRA ended its strike. The writers returned to work in late September. Variety, Deadline

2. Report: FDIC plagued by sexism

A toxic work environment where allegations of sexual harassment often went unpunished has led to the departure of numerous female employees from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Women who left the FDIC, one of the nation's top banking regulators, said they were given fewer opportunities than male counterparts due to sexism at the agency, the Journal reported, citing interviews with 20 women who quit and dozens of other current and former employees. "It was just an accepted part of the culture," said Lauren Lemmer, a former examiner-in-training who quit in 2013. An FDIC official said the agency investigates reports of harassment and takes appropriate action. The Wall Street Journal

3. Donald Trump Jr.: Dad's 'an artist with real estate'

Donald Trump Jr. returned to the witness stand in his father's civil fraud case in New York on Monday. In three hours of testimony, former President Donald Trump's eldest son heaped praise on his father's signature properties, describing Trump Tower in Manhattan as "genius" and Mar-a-Lago in Florida as "one of the few American castles." Trump Jr. described his father as a "visionary" and "an artist with real estate." His testimony came as the defense started its rebuttal of New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit accusing the Trump Organization of fraudulently inflating the value of its properties to secure favorable loans. The New York Times

4. Stock futures flat ahead of inflation data

U.S. stock futures were little changed early Tuesday ahead of fresh inflation data. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat at 7 a.m. ET. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the October consumer price index, due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, to show a monthly increase of 0.1% and an annualized increase of 3.3%. The so-called core index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to show a 4.1% annual increase. "A hot CPI report may call into question investors' belief the Fed is done hiking rates," Bill Merz, head of capital market research at U.S. Bank Asset Management, told CNBC. CNBC

5. Biden and Xi to talk trade at San Francisco summit

President Biden is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday to discuss trade, Taiwan and frayed U.S.-China relations. The leaders will meet on the sidelines of the looming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Xi would talk about the "continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication" between the world's two biggest economies so they "can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community." The Associated Press