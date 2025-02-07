Why Britain failed to close £450m AstraZeneca deal
Collapse of plan to expand Liverpool vaccine factory is a 'blow' to Rachel Reeves' growth agenda
AstraZeneca's decision to cancel a planned expansion of its vaccine factory near Liverpool has left Chancellor Rachel Reeves feeling less than chipper herself.
"Recriminations flew" after the pharmaceutical giant pulled the plug on the project, said the Financial Times, but "how did it all go so wrong"?
What was the deal for?
In November 2023, AstraZeneca proposed a major expansion of its vaccine plant in Speke, a move that would "bolster" Britain's claim to be a leading centre for life sciences.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Soon afterwards, the company laid out the details of its request for support from the then Tory government: it wanted £100 million in grants to help develop the site.
What went wrong?
Things started to go awry when news of the proposed deal leaked, causing "deep frustration" for chief executive Pascal Soriot. But "the matter was smoothed over" and the chancellor at the time, Jeremy Hunt, got a final government offer of £90 million "over the line".
The relationship "frayed" again when the AstraZeneca board became "angered" by the government's "aggressive negotiations" on drug pricing.
Hunt announced the proposed deal but then Rishi Sunak called a general election and the government "entered campaign mode", leaving the deal and a pending AstraZeneca grant application "hanging in limbo".
After the election, the new Labour government claimed there had been no due diligence done on the deal and it offered a revised subsidy of just £40 million, prompting a "hissy fit" at AstraZeneca. Later, the Treasury put £78 million "on the table".
Within months, the company announced it was scrapping the plan. It told the FT this was partly because of "the timing and reduction of the final offer compared to the previous government's proposal".
The announcement was particularly embarrassing for Reeves because it came just hours after she'd named AstraZeneca as one of Britain's "great companies" in a speech about growth.
What does this all mean?
The company’s decision to abandon the Speke project was "seen as a heavy blow to the government", said The Telegraph. In "substance and timing", AstraZeneca's decision is "a blow to the government's recent zeal for growth", said Sky News.
It's the "second multinational to blame the new government for a withdrawal of investment". In November, Vauxhall owner Stellantis said it would close its Luton van plant, blaming net zero targets.
Mike Storey, a Liberal Democrat peer and former leader of Liverpool City Council, told the BBC it was "absolutely shocking" that the deal had collapsed at a time when "billions" were being spent on the life sciences sector in the Southeast.
Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, said that "in the same week" the government talked about growth, it had apparently "fumbled" a deal with "one of the UK's largest companies".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
The Week Unwrapped: What's happening to Afghan women cricketers?
Podcast Plus, can AI understand religion? And are we losing the war against rats?
By The Week UK Published
-
James Birch shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The curator and art dealer picks works by Mikhail Lermontov, Negley Farson and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Iconic: a 'compact but brilliant' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Charismatic' show explores how artists are inspired by photography
By The Week UK Published
-
Airport expansion: is Labour choosing growth over the environment?
Today's Big Question Government indicates support for third Heathrow runway and expansion of Gatwick and Luton, despite climate concerns
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will Rachel Reeves have to raise taxes again?
Today's Big Question Rising gilt yields and higher debt interest sound warning that Chancellor may miss her Budget borrowing targets
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
London Stock Exchange's mass exodus
The Explainer The UK's stock market is shrinking at its fastest rate since 2010 with companies flocking to US and Europe
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The World Bank and the IMF: still fit for purpose?
In the Spotlight Washington meeting has renewed focus on whether 80-year-old Bretton Woods 'twin' institutions are able to tackle the challenges of the future
By The Week UK Published
-
A new stimulus might (or might not) jump-start China's economy
Talking Points Fears of social instability drive rate cuts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The UK's national debt: a terrifying warning
Talking Points OBR's 'grim' report on Britain's fiscal outlook warns of skyrocketing spending, but 'projection' is not a 'forecast'
By The Week Published
-
'Super Mario' to the rescue: can Draghi fix Europe's economy?
Today's Big Question Former central bank boss calls for more innovation and investment – but faces 'too many moving parts for a straightforward fix'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Is the UK economy returning to normal?
Today's Big Question Tories claim UK has 'turned a corner' while Labour accuses government of 'gaslighting' public
By The Week UK Published