Why Britain failed to close £450m AstraZeneca deal

Collapse of plan to expand Liverpool vaccine factory is a 'blow' to Rachel Reeves' growth agenda

Rachel Reeves
The announcement came just hours after Rachel Reeves had described AstraZeneca as one of Britain's 'great companies' in a speech about growth
(Image credit: Peter Cziborra / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
AstraZeneca's decision to cancel a planned expansion of its vaccine factory near Liverpool has left Chancellor Rachel Reeves feeling less than chipper herself.

"Recriminations flew" after the pharmaceutical giant pulled the plug on the project, said the Financial Times, but "how did it all go so wrong"?

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

