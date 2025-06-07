5 naturally disastrous editorial cartoons about FEMA

Political cartoonists take on FEMA, the hurricane season, and the This is Fine meme

By
published

This editorial cartoon is a play on the “This is Fine” meme, which features a dog smiling as the room burns around it. In this cartoon, the dog is labeled “FEMA” and wears a “MAGA” hat. The dog sits on the edge of a swirling hurricane that is labeled “Hurricane Season” while a smoky, flaming mass labeled “Fire season” burns behind. The dog says, “This is fine.”

5 naturally disastrous editorial cartoons about FEMA

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a male television meteorologist in front of a map of the United States with a massive hurricane bearing down on Florida and the Bahamas. He says, “Due to Trump’s weather service cuts, all future forecasts will be based on my joint pain.”

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

