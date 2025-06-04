Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a new surprise for Vladimir Putin | June 4 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include a figurative black eye for Vladimir Putin, Democrats in search of young male voters, Elon Musk's hallucinations, and a bedtime story from Sen. Joni Ernst

This cartoon shows a sad-looking Vladimir Putin with a blackened eye. He says, “What, like you’ve never seen a billionaire associate of Trump with a black eye before?”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon is set outside on a sidewalk. A man lies unconscious with a dart in his neck. Two donkeys dressed in white lab coats attend to him; one holds the gun that fired the dart. The cartoon is titled: “Dem anthropologists tag the ear of a male voter taken down by a sedative dart in a $20 million study of masculinity.”

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

