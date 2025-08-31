August 31 editorial cartoons

Sunday’s political cartoons include FEMA's new scheme, Gavin Newsom's antics, and a clue in the Epstein files

This cartoon depicts a man outside in what looks like a disaster area. There&amp;rsquo;s a tree cut in half, household appliances broken and strewn about and a discarded couch. A box labeled &amp;ldquo;FEMA Aid&amp;rdquo; is open. The man holds a red hat and reads a piece of paper that says, &amp;ldquo;Due to budget cuts, all we can provide you is this red hat.&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon depicts two donkeys. The donkey on the left wears a sweater that reads &amp;ldquo;Traditional Democrat&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;I think Gavin Newsom&amp;rsquo;s campaign is quite smarmy! What do you think?&amp;rdquo; The donkey on the left looks younger, wears a backwards hat and looks at a cell phone. He says, &amp;ldquo;I think he&amp;rsquo;s got my vote!&amp;rdquo;

This cartoon depicts a file labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; that is filled with photos and a bright red tie like Donald Trump wears.

