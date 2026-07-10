Political cartoons for July 10

Friday's political cartoons include a Ukrainian honey trap, contacting Mitch, and another Maine scandal

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Published

A Russian bear is in the woods with its head completely stuck in a honey jar labeled &amp;ldquo;Ukraine&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A group of four people sit around a candlelit table, holding hands during a seance. The woman leading the seance is dressed like a psychic or medium and says, &amp;ldquo;We call on you to reveal yourself, Mitch McConnell.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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