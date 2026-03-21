Political cartoons for March 21

Saturday’s political cartoons include tax dollars, anger management, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Your tax dollars at work&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and depicts an hourglass against a dark background. Instead of sand, the hourglass is filled with cash on the top. The cash drops down into flames labeled &amp;ldquo;Ian War&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Anger Management: Homeland security depends on it.&amp;rdquo; It is drawn like a movie poster and depicts Rand Paul on the left and Markwayne Mullin on the right, with their foreheads pressed together as they yell at each other. The movie is rated &amp;ldquo;R&amp;rdquo; for Republicans.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man is at a library and speaks to a female librarian seated at a desk. The man asks, &amp;ldquo;Where would I find books detailing RFK Jr.&amp;rsquo;s immunization expertise?&amp;rdquo; The librarian responds, &amp;ldquo;Third aisle on the left, in Fiction.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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