Political cartoons for May 3

Sunday’s political cartoons include Mother's Day, shell game, and lipstick on a pig

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This four-panel cartoon depicts a woman enjoying breakfast in bed for Mother&amp;rsquo;s Day. The captions read, &amp;ldquo;Your kids made you breakfast and cards all by hand. To say that they love you and you are grand. &amp;lsquo;Cause you know that was special and it must have been tough&amp;hellip;to put down their cellphones to make all that stuff.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump is on a beach and looks at sea shells that spell out &amp;ldquo;1st Amendment Rights&amp;rdquo;. He screams, &amp;ldquo;Look!!! More traitorous threats from Comey!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the Iran War as a large pig&amp;rsquo;s head. Airplanes fly by and launch lipsticks at this pig, who is coated in a poor makeup job.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

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