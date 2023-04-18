DNC 2024: Is Chicago the right choice?

The Democrats will head to the Midwest to rubber stamp their presidential nominee. The Democratic National Committee announced that the 2024 Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago, where President Biden is expected to be officially nominated for a second term — assuming he officially decides to run again.

This will mark the first time the Democratic convention heads to the Windy City since 1996. Given the current fractious state of politics, some are worried that 2024 could be a repeat not of 1996, but the infamous 1968 Chicago convention, which, under similar political tensions, "was a catastrophe that hardly needs explaining — masses of shaggy-haired protesters battling police," the Chicago Sun-Times writes.

The 1996 convention, on the other hand, is remembered much more favorably. That year, there were "events held across the city as Chicago used the convention to showcase its beauty and diversity," and it is often looked at as "a literal and figurative turning of the page from the 1968 Democratic National Convention," WGN reports.

There are plenty of reasons the Democratic Party chose Chicago, The New York Times notes, such as the city being "a liberal place that embraces abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, and labor and civil rights — and that Illinois reflected the diversity of the nation." Will the upcoming convention help draw in Midwestern voters? Or will the sharpened political landscape create a scene akin to 1968?

'No other city comes close'

Chicago being selected to host the DNC "reawakens something that feels like hope," the editorial board of the Chicago Tribune opines. While it may be unsurprising that a Chicago-based newspaper would back the choice, the Tribune writes that the city was likely granted the convention because "no other city comes close to pulling off the number of national political conventions that Chicago has hosted for both parties."